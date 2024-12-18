- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Arab League Ministers Confirm Somaliland as Part of Somali
By Staff, Agencies
The Arab League's ministerial group reaffirmed Somaliland's integral part of Somalia, based on the principles of the Arab League and the United Nations, following the implementation of the decision.
According to the Middle East News Agency, the ministerial group at the Arab League emphasized the need for political dialogue among the Somali people regarding the region's arrangements.
Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Malim Fiqi, has deemed the memorandum of understanding between Somaliland and Ethiopia as null, void, and unacceptable.
Fiqi described the MoU as a blatant violation of international law, threatening Somalia's sovereignty, territorial unity, and regional peace.
The ministerial group reiterated Arab solidarity with Somalia, rejecting the memorandum and any potential legal, political, commercial, or military implications.
Furthermore in the statement, the group emphasized the League's involvement in Somalia's defense and unity.
The fourth meeting of the ministerial group is scheduled to take place in March 2025, on the sidelines of the next Arab League session, to coordinate further Arab actions in support of Somalia's demands.
Comments
- Related News