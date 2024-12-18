China Asserts Iran Ties Won’t Be Influenced by Other Countries

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has highlighted his country’s close relations with Iran, saying the cooperation will not be influenced by other countries.

He made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian in Russia’ St. Petersburg.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a summit of security officials of the BRICS group of countries.

Wang said China supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran as a big regional power.

He also emphasized that Tehran-Beijing ties will not be influenced by other countries.

China adheres to the 25-year strategic partnership agreement signed with Iran, he said, noting that his country is exploring new areas of cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

The top diplomat further expressed China’s readiness to develop cooperation with Iran regarding transportation corridors.

He asserted that China and Iran face the same challenges and threats, and therefore, they should cooperate with each other and thwart the United States’ plots.

Ahmadian, for his part, said that the Islamic Republic has a fixed policy towards China and that it follows the policy of boosting relations.

The Iranian government has put on its agenda the removal of obstacles to the implementation of the cooperation accord with China, he noted.

Ahmadian also stressed that bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Iran and China helps strengthen regional and international peace and stability.

China is Iran’s largest trade partner. Both states are subject to different levels of illegal sanctions imposed by the US.