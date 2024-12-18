No Script

Iran: Gaza Schools, Tents Main Targets of ’Israel’s’ Daily Bombardments

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kan’ani, has condemned "Israel’s" air attack on another school-turned-shelter in the Gaza Strip, which martyred at least 18 people, including six United Nations Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) staff members.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Nasser Kan’ani said schools and refugee tents in the Gaza Strip have turned into main targets of the "Israeli" entity’s daily bombardments.

He lashed out at the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Australia for supplying "Israel" with missiles to use against the people of Palestine.

"Israeli" military forces on Wednesday attacked al-Jawni school in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp sheltering displaced Palestinians for the fifth time in more than 11 months of war.

The "Israeli" military claimed that the school had been used by members of the Hamas resistance group to “plan and execute” attacks against the occupation troops.

However, a survivor said the section of the school that was hit by "Israel" had been “dedicated only to women.”

In an X post, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the deaths demonstrated “very dramatic violations of the international humanitarian law and the total absence of an effective protection of civilians.”

Since October 7, 2023, "Israel's" war machine has resulted in the martyrdom of 41,118 Palestinians and injuries to 95,125 people, with the majority being women and children.

