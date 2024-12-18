China Vows to Crush Foreign Incursions in South China Sea

By Staff, Agencies

Beijing has vowed to "crush" any foreign incursions into its sovereign territory, including the South China Sea, according to a senior Chinese military official.

China lays claim to nearly the entire South China Sea, an area that overlaps with maritime territories claimed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei.

Lieutenant General He Lei of the Chinese army emphasized China's stance, stating, "We hope the South China Sea remains a sea of peace," during a press briefing on the sidelines of the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a high-level conference focused on defense and security.

The United States and China have verbally sparred over what Washington alleges to be China’s increasingly assertive approach in disputed maritime regions, including the South China Sea.

Although the US has no territorial claim over the waters or features, it regularly conducts patrols there, solely or jointly with its allies, including the Philippines, angering China.

“If the United States moves its pawns behind the scenes, if it pushes countries to the front line, or if the United States itself ends up on the front line, then we in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army... will never have any patience,” Lieutenant General He warned.

“We in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will resolutely crush any foreign hostile encroachment on China’s territorial, sovereign and maritime rights and interests with firm determination, staunch will, strong capability and effective means,” the Chinese military official vowed.

In recent months, Chinese ships have been involved in several notable clashes with Philippine vessels in the contested waters that Beijing largely claims as its own.

Earlier this year, China warned Manila against provocative actions in the waters after the China Coast Guard intercepted a foreign vessel that “tried to forcefully intrude” into its territorial waters.

The longstanding territorial row between Beijing and Manila soared particularly under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with the Philippines pivoting back to the US, which supports the country in its maritime dispute with China.

A resolution to those tensions “depends on the United States,” further stressed Lieutenant General He on Thursday.

Washington has already pledged $500 million to boost Manila's military and coast guard.