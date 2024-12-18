US, UK Covertly Endorse Ukraine’s Deployment of Long-Range Missiles Against Russian Targets

By Staff, Agencies

Recent reports reveal that the United States and the United Kingdom have covertly endorsed Ukraine's use of Western-supplied long-range missiles to target key military sites inside Russia.

The US is poised to lift restrictions on these weapons, while the UK has already removed its own limitations, according to sources.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on Wednesday.

Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s readiness to adjust its policies in response to evolving battlefield conditions.

This announcement follows Washington’s recent accusation against Iran for allegedly supplying Russia with ballistic missiles, a claim strongly denied by both Tehran and Moscow.

On Tuesday, the UK, France, and Germany – collectively known as the E3 – joined the US in imposing sanctions on Iran over its purported missile exports to Russia.

This move has been criticized by the Islamic Republic, which condemned the sanctions as based on "faulty intelligence and flawed logic."

According to The Guardian, Blinken’s statements and the joint visit by Blinken and Lammy to Kiev suggest that the White House may soon officially approve the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine.

British sources indicate that the UK has already permitted the use of Franco-British Storm Shadow cruise missiles against Russian military targets.

This decision is expected to remain under wraps until British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on Friday.

The report suggests that public disclosure of this decision could be deemed excessively provocative.

Restrictions on Ukraine's use of these missiles, which have a range of approximately 190 miles, are likely to persist to avoid indiscriminate or reckless attacks.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has expressed frustration with the pace and volume of Western military aid, arguing that current restrictions limit Ukraine’s ability to counter Russian missile and glide bomb attacks effectively.

Since Russia's military operation in Donbas began on February 24, 2022, Western support has significantly intensified, exacerbating the conflict despite Kremlin warnings that such support would only prolong the war.