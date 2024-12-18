North Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles Amid Rising Tensions with US, Allies

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea has launched several short-range ballistic missiles into the waters east of the Korean Peninsula, just days after leader Kim Jong-un declared his intent to fully prepare the nation’s nuclear arsenal for potential conflict with its rivals.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed on Thursday that the missiles were fired from the Pyongyang area, traveling approximately 360 kilometers [220 miles] before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The South Korean military is analyzing the details of the launch and is actively sharing intelligence with US and Japanese officials while enhancing its surveillance and readiness for potential further missile tests.

Japan’s Defense Ministry also confirmed the launch, urging vessels in the region to remain cautious.

The missile activity follows a two-month pause and comes after North Korea’s July 1 test of two Hwasong-11 tactical ballistic missiles, which Pyongyang claims can deliver 4.5-ton "super-large warheads."

The missile tests were conducted shortly after Kim Jong-un, in a speech marking his government’s 76th foundation anniversary, vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, warning of a growing threat from the US and its allies.

Kim emphasized that North Korea will continue to "steadily strengthen its nuclear force" to confront any provocations from its nuclear-armed rivals.

Kim also criticized the expansion of US-led military alliances in the region, calling it a "grave threat" to North Korea’s security.

His comments came shortly after Seoul and Washington held their first tabletop simulation under the Nuclear Consultative Group [NCG], aimed at enhancing their nuclear deterrence posture.

North Korea’s foreign ministry condemned these drills, stating that they undermine regional stability and raise the risk of a nuclear conflict.

Pyongyang, which remains under extensive US and UN sanctions for its nuclear and missile programs, frequently characterizes joint military exercises between the US and South Korea as rehearsals for an invasion.

Kim Jong-un has repeatedly warned that North Korea is preparing for a potential war that he claims could "break out at any time" on the Korean Peninsula.