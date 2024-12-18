No Script

Iran, Kurdistan Region Presidents Meet in Erbil to Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, held talks in Erbil to discuss key bilateral issues.

Pezeshkian, leading a high-ranking delegation, was welcomed by Barzani upon his arrival on Thursday, marking the second day of his three-day visit to Iraq.

This visit is historic, as it is the first official visit by an Iranian president to Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Pezeshkian emphasized the strong relationship between Tehran and the Kurdistan Region, expressing his commitment to enhancing mutual cooperation.

Following his stay in Erbil, Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq to meet with leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

His itinerary also includes visits to Basra, Iraq’s economic hub, and the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

During the first day of his visit in Baghdad, Pezeshkian met with Iraq’s President Abdul Latif, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, and President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan.

Additionally, he met with Iranian expatriates and Iraqi business leaders.

In a significant move to strengthen cooperation, Iran and Iraq signed 14 agreements across various sectors, including economic, cultural, and social partnerships, during a joint press conference with Iraq’s Prime Minister.

Pezeshkian also stressed the importance of fully implementing the Iran-Iraq security agreement, aimed at confronting terrorist threats and ensuring regional stability.

