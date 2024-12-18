By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, September 11, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Al-Raheb Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:25 a.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:25 a.m. the Zebdine Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:25 p.m. a bunker where “Israeli” troops were stationed at in the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the aggression on the Nabatieh-Zebdine highway, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a military checkpoint in the "Dan" settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the aggression on the outskirts of the village of Zibqine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the recently established headquarters of the 146th Division forces at the "Abirim" base with Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the continued “Israeli” aggression on the resilient southern villages, particularly the city of Khiam and the village of Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Zaoura bunker with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Abbad Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the aggression on the village of Meiss Al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the 8200th Military Intelligence Battalion at the “Mattat” Barracks with a rocket barrage.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}