Two ’Israeli’ Soldiers Killed in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

"Maariv" reported that an "Israeli" army helicopter crashed during a “combat rescue” operation, as a result of which two soldiers were killed and seven others were injured, in a multi-casualty accident that occurred in the Philadelphia area.

In the details, the helicopter crashed while landing at a temporary airstrip, as "Maariv" said, “It seems that it was not hit by ‘enemy’ (resistance) fire, but perhaps due to a technical error or human error, and it was hit and crashed while landing.”

While the helicopter did not catch fire, due to the damage, the Home Front Command's rescue unit and several "Israeli" forces were called in.

"Air Force" Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar appointed an investigation committee, and members of the investigation team arrived early in the morning at the scene of the accident in the same field used as a helipad near the Philadelphia hub.

According to "Maariv," “This is a rare accident for a Black Hawk helicopter, known in the air force as ‘The Owl’, which is considered a very reliable helicopter with the best ability to survive on the battlefield, and is the backbone of air transportation in the "Israeli" Air Force and other air forces in the western world.

“Since the beginning of the war, the helicopters have evacuated about 2,000 wounded,” "Maariv" continued.

This is the first incident concerning this type in the "Air Force," since the beginning of the war.

The occupation army has lost a helicopter, codename Yasur, which was hit on October 7 with an anti-tank missile that was on the ground after paratroopers landed near the settlement of "Bari".

The "Israeli" army is investigating two main approaches for the incident: technical error or human error.”

"Walla" also reported that “the crash of the Black Hawk helicopter in Gaza is the first fatal event after 30 years of service of this type of helicopter in the 'Israeli' army.”