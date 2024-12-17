IRGC Cmdr: ’Israel’ will Face a Strong Retaliation for Syrian Strike

By Staff, Agencies

A high-ranking commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned the "Israeli" entity of severe consequences for the airstrikes against military installations and buildings in Hama, Syria.

"Zionist criminals will face consequences," promised Brigadier Deputy Commander of the Inspection Department at the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, on Wednesday.

Syrian Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash reported 18 deaths in "Israeli" airstrikes on Masyaf, approximately 40 kilometers west of Hama, following overnight operations.

He added that 37 people were also wounded in the strikes.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Asadi strongly condemned the latest deadly "Israeli" strike on a tented encampment in southern Gaza near Khan Yunis, saying the Zionist entity’s atrocities against children and ordinary people in Gaza are “unprecedented.”

He also criticised the international organizations for their silence on "Israeli" brutality against Palestinians, stating they are supporting the "Tel Aviv" entity due to funding from Western states.

“There is no more honor left for occupiers; and the Zionist entity is taking its last breaths. The sponsors of the Zionist entity will suffer serious damage just as Zionists do,” the senior IRGC commander pointed out.

Over 45 Palestinians were martyred in an "Israeli" air attack on tents in the al-Mawasi camp, southern Gaza, while at least 60 were injured.

Asadi highlighted the world's pivotal historical moment and the profound changes occurring within the international community, particularly in relation to pro-Palestine encampments at US universities.