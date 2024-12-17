Yedioth Ahronoth: Hezbollah Intensifies Operations – Over 100 Missiles in 4 Days

By Staff, Yedioth Ahronoth

The “Israeli” newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Hezbollah has significantly escalated its operations against northern settlements and military bases in the past week. These operations have involved daily strikes using squadrons of drones and barrages of Katyusha rockets and missiles aimed at sites, bases and settlements in the northern region of the “Israeli” entity.

The newspaper highlighted Hezbollah's claim of responsibility in its operational statements, emphasizing that “every ‘attack’ in the occupied territories is in retaliation for an ‘Israeli’ assault or attacks on Lebanese soil. Any harm to civilians in Lebanon or attacks on civilian homes in southern Lebanon will be met with a severe response, as outlined by Hezbollah.”

Yedioth Ahronoth confirmed that, on Saturday alone, at least 80 rockets were launched towards the “north”. Hezbollah announced it had fired Katyusha rockets at the Mount "Neria" and "Mishar" bases, and later reported an operation on the “Ayelet HaShahar” base using a squadron of offensive drones.

The newspaper also reported that on Saturday night, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching Falaq missiles at “Kiryat Shmona” and shortly thereafter issued another statement about a second barrage targeting the settlement.

On Sunday morning, Hezbollah announced a Katyusha barrage on the settlement of "Shamir" and published another statement about an aerial operation by a squadron of drones on a site in Ras al-Naqoura. This was followed by an additional drone operation on a base in Al-Zaoura.

Yedioth Ahronoth further noted that Hezbollah issued a total of 10 statements last Saturday detailing its various operations against “Israel”, followed by 9 statements on Sunday.

On Monday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for 11 operations, including an aerial drone strike on the “Shraga” base, a Katyusha barrage targeting a command headquarters in the “Ya’ara” settlement and an operation involving two drones on another “Israeli” site.

The newspaper confirmed that yesterday [Tuesday], Hezbollah launched six additional operations on “Israel”, including dozens of Katyusha rockets aimed at “Neve Ziv” and a base at Mount “Neria.” The group also announced a drone suadron operation on a base in “Ami’ad”.