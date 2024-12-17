Baghdad visit: Pres. Pezeshkian Emphasizes Muslim Unity Against ’Israeli’ Terrorism

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged formation of a joint union among the world’s Muslim countries, describing their unity as crucial to effective confrontation against “Zionist terrorism.”

He made the remarks during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in the Arab country’s capital Baghdad on Wednesday.

Pezeshkian advocated for investment in removing Muslim-Muslim border barriers, similar to the European Union's formation.

“Unity among Muslim countries serves as the key and secret to rooting out Zionist terrorism” besides helping neutralize sanctions against the countries, he said.

He emphasized the historical and enduring nature of Iran-Iraq relations, aiming for further expansion of financial and economic agreements and cooperation for regional security and stability.

He further stressed over the need for further focus on enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation between the countries.

In the same context, he urged the establishment of expert committees that could work on enhancement of the states’ political, economic, cultural, and social ties.

Pezeshkian is in Iraq on his first state visit since inauguration as the Islamic Republic’s chief executive in late July.

Rashid welcomed Pezeshkian to Iran and honored the memory of former president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

The speaker emphasized the importance of promoting de-dollarization in financial exchanges and urged for more agreements and cooperation between countries.

He condemned the violation of the Islamic Republic's territorial sovereignty during the assassination of former Palestinian resistance leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was martyered in Tehran.

Rashid also denounced the "Israeli" entity's ongoing massacre of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

Pezeshkian also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and is scheduled to attend a joint Iranian delegation meeting with Iraqi officials.