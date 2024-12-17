By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, September 10, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:55 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the horrific massacre in the Western Beqaa and the targeting of a building on the Zebdine-Nabatieh highway, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the artillery position of Battalion 411 in “Neve Ziv” and a command post currently occupied by “Golani” Brigade forces at the Mount “Neria” Base with dozens of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:55 p.m. the Abbasiyah Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:55 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Raheb Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the horrific massacre in the Western Beqaa, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Northern Corps reserve headquarters, the Galilee Division reserve base, and its logistical warehouses in “Ami’ad” with squadrons of offensive drones. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:51 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Abbad Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}