Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Mohammad Shaer on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [10/9/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Mohammad Shaer on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [10/9/2024]
3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyr Mohammad Kassem Shaer [Abu Hawraa] from Sohmor in the Western Beqaa, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Hezbollah Mourns 16 Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/9/2024]

2 months ago
Hezbollah Mourns 3 Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/9/2024]

2 months ago
Hezbollah Mourns the Martyrdom of Leader Hajj Ibrahim Aqeel

2 months ago
Hezbollah Mourns 5 Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [19/9/2024]

2 months ago

