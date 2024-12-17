- Home
IRG Commander: Iran Will Pursue, Hold Accountable and Exact Retribution on All Enemies
By Staff, Agencies
Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG], issued a stern warning that Iran will relentlessly pursue all adversaries, hold them accountable, and exact retribution.
Salami made these remarks during the inauguration of an air base in Urmia, located in Iran's West Azarbaijan province, on Wednesday morning.
“We will not be lenient in securing our borders. Our stance will remain firm and unwavering,” Salami declared.
He emphasized that “for the past 45 years, Iran has consistently pursued and held its enemies accountable”.
In his address, Salami also expressed confidence in the near victory for Palestinians, stating, “Palestinians in Gaza will soon experience the sweetness of victory over the ‘Israeli’ enemy.”
The inauguration ceremony was attended by IRG Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the Governor of West Azarbaijan province, and various Iranian Armed Forces commanders.
