Knesset Members Urge Cancelation of Gas Deal with Lebanon: A Reward for Hezbollah

By Staff, Agencies

Knesset members [MKs] Dan Illouz and Zvi Sukkot sent a letter on Tuesday to “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to cancel the gas deal with Lebanon.

In their letter, they argued: “Given the daily operations on ‘Israel’ from Lebanon since October 7, there is no justification for maintaining the current agreement.”

The MKs emphasized that they had previously warned of the deal's severe consequences for regional stability in the Middle East.

Illouz and Sukkot drew comparisons to past territorial withdrawals, such as the 2000 withdrawal from Lebanon and the 2005 disengagement from Gaza, which, they argued, similarly led to regional escalation and diminished security.

They also highlighted the risks of channeling funds into Lebanon. They warned that any financial support could further empower Hezbollah, enabling it to strengthen its infrastructure and prepare for future confrontations with “Israel”.

Concluding their letter, the two Knesset members called on the government to cancel the deal and take decisive steps to safeguard “Israel’s” security against the escalating operations from Lebanon.

"The call for cancellation is not driven by a loss of control or a desire for revenge but by a deep understanding of the Middle Eastern reality and the necessity to act accordingly," they stressed.

In an interview with Maariv, MK Dan Illouz, a member of the Likud party, explained: “The gas agreement with Lebanon is essentially a reward for a state controlled by Hezbollah.”