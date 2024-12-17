Putin: US Trying to Maintain Dominance ‘At Any Cost’

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that America’s “aggressive actions” threaten the global security architecture and balance of power.

Putin said the US will stop at nothing to secure its dominant position in the international arena, as he took part in the launch of the nation’s largest-ever maritime drills on Tuesday.

“Moscow must be ready for any developments amid the rising geopolitical tensions and pay special attention to strengthening ties with friendly states,” he added.

The exercise, called Ocean-2024, is scheduled to be held between September 10 and 16 and involves a military contingent from China. Four vessels and 15 aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army are taking part in the effort, according to Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev, the acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy.

“We can see that the United States is doing everything to hold on to its global military and political dominance, no matter the cost, by utilizing Ukraine and seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on our country,” the Russian leader added.

Washington is also sending more forces to Europe, the Arctic, and the Pacific under the pretext of “the alleged Russian threat and the China containment policy,” he underlined.

Washington is “seeking to provoke” a new arms race, with no regard for the security of its allies in Europe and Asia, the Russian leader argued. US activity “would upend the existing security architecture in Asia-Pacific with a disruptive effect on the balance of power there,” he said.

This policy risks sparking a “dangerous crisis in Europe, as well as in the Asia-Pacific Region,” Putin warned. Russia should be ready for any potential developments under these circumstances, the president said as he oversaw the start of the exercises aimed at testing the combat readiness and interoperability of various parts of the Russian Navy and Air Force.