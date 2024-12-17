Iran Unveils First Homemade Catalyst in Petrochemical Industry

By Staff, Agencies

Iran unveiled a homemade catalyst in the petrochemical industry on the sidelines of the 18th edition of the Iran International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment, entitled "IRAN PLAST 2024".

The C2 catalyst for acetylene hydrogenation, which is known as an accelerator of chemical reactions in the petrochemical industry, was unveiled on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The catalyst was produced for the first time in Iran and Asia and the monopoly of several European countries and the US in its production was broken. The acetylene hydrogenation catalyst [Front-end], which was introduced as ACF-11 catalyst, is used in the acetylene saturation in the olefin unit reactor [Front-end] which plays an important role in completing the petrochemical process.

According to CEO of the Amirkabir Petrochemical Company Saeed Sadeghi this catalyst was designed and made in cooperation with a knowledge-based company.

The IRAN PLAST Exhibition is the largest event of the plastic industry in the Middle East region and among the prestigious exhibitions of the world’s plastic industry.