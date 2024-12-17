The United States of America and Human Rights Violations [PART 1]

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – The United States of America often portrays itself as a bastion of democracy and human rights; however, its historical record starkly contrasts this self-image. From its inception to the present day, the nation has been rife with atrocities, both domestically and internationally, raising serious questions about its genuine commitment to human rights. This essay highlights various human rights violations by the United States, including its treatment of Native Americans and African Americans, as well as its actions in international conflicts. In the first part of this essay, I will address the United States’ treatment of Indigenous peoples and African Americans, while in the second part, I will examine some of the atrocities committed abroad.

PART ONE

THE INDIGENOUS STRUGGLE FOR RIGHTS AND RECOGNITION IN AMERICA

The United States was founded on the lives and lands of Native Americans, who initially welcomed European settlers and taught them how to survive in the New World. This cooperation was symbolized by the first Thanksgiving feast in 1621, a moment of gratitude that has evolved into a cherished American tradition. However, the amicable relations between Native Americans and settlers were tragically short-lived. Driven by greed, settlers turned against their Indigenous hosts, demanding more land and resources. This led to a brutal campaign of genocide and forced displacement, resulting in a catastrophic decline of Indigenous populations, from 10 million to fewer than 300,000 by the end of the 19th century. This decline was primarily due to violence, diseases brought by settlers, and forced relocations such as the Trail of Tears.

Modern US policies toward Native Americans often resemble “lipstick on a pig.” While the government may pretend to support Native peoples, its policies have numbed them. By allowing gambling casinos on their reservations, many Native Americans have become plagued by drug abuse, alcoholism and gambling issues. Studies have shown that Native Americans are at a significantly higher risk for problem gambling, which frequently co-occurs with substance abuse. Furthermore, many reservations struggle with high rates of poverty and unemployment, exacerbating these social challenges. Those who migrated to urban areas often found themselves assimilating into Euro-American culture, leading to a disconnection from their traditional religions, languages, and cultural practices.

To this day, the US government's treatment of Indigenous populations represents a profound violation of human rights, as many tribes continue to advocate for sovereignty, land rights, and acknowledgment of the injustices they have faced. Their struggle extends beyond restitution; it is a fight for recognition of their inherent dignity and rightful place within American society.

THE AFRICAN AMERICAN EXPERIENCE AND SLAVERY

The enslavement of African Americans represents another dark chapter in America's history of human rights violations. From the 17th to the 19th centuries, millions of Africans were forcibly brought to America, subjected to inhumane treatment, and denied basic human rights. The brutalities of slavery included physical abuse, family separations, and a complete lack of autonomy. A harrowing incident that illustrates this cruelty occurred aboard the slave ship La Amistad. During a violent storm that threatened to capsize the vessel, the crew made a chilling decision to throw enslaved Africans overboard to lighten the ship. Chained and terrified, the captives were dragged from their cramped quarters and cast into the turbulent sea, their desperate screams drowned by the crashing waves.

The Civil War did not immediately rectify the injustices faced by African Americans. Jim Crow laws and systemic racism continued to perpetuate violence and discrimination. The death toll from slavery, including those who perished during the Middle Passage, is estimated to be in the millions – a haunting reminder of the nation’s moral failings. The institution of slavery was not merely a social and economic system; it was also a deeply entrenched ideology among some Christians. Certain Christians interpreted the story of Noah’s curse on Canaan [Genesis 9:18-27] to assert that Black people were descendants of Ham and thus destined to be servants. Additionally, passages like Ephesians 6:5-7, which instructs servants to obey their masters, were used to argue that slavery was divinely sanctioned, justifying racial discrimination and violence.

African Americans often face discrimination and are stereotyped as drug dealers and robbers. Many white Americans continue to discriminate against them in the workplace and other areas, and police remain suspicious of their actions. The Black Lives Matter movement highlights the ongoing struggle against systemic racism and injustice faced by African Americans, rooted in the country’s legacy of slavery and discrimination.