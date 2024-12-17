New US, British Aggression on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

American and British forces have conducted a fresh round of joint airstrikes against targets in Yemen, hours after two school girls were martyred and several others injured following a joint US-British aerial attack on an educational center in the same Yemeni province.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, citing a security source speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that two airstrikes targeted al-Kanab area in the Maqbanah district of Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta’izz early on Wednesday.

No further details were immediately available.

The attack came just a day after two girls lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries when US and UK military aircraft carried out a strike against a school in the al-Jund area of At-Ta'iziyah district in the same province.

According to reports, the school was hit by two missiles.

Similarly, American and British warplanes launched an aerial assault against the Jabanah area in Yemen’s strategic western province of Hodeidah on Monday.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces says the country’s forces have downed another US MQ-9 drone

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting “Israeli” ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.