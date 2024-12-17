No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Gallant to “Israeli” Troops: Shift Focus North

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant arrived Tuesday morning at the northern border of Occupied Palestine, where he held a discussion with commanders to conclude the exercise of the 9th Brigade.

“We have a task here that is a task that has not been completed and this task is to change the security situation and return the ‘residents’ to their ‘homes’,” he told “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF].

Gallant received an overview of the brigade's activity in combatting the resistance and protecting settlements at the northern border, as well as a simulated combat exercise in the Lebanese territory.

He told troops that he was “impressed with the determination, the high professional level and the commitment to the mission that has been going on here for almost a year, both in the north and the south.”

"The focus is shifting north, we are approaching the completion of our missions in the south,” he said.

