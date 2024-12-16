US Voters in Key States Support Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Majorities believe the United States is too involved in global affairs and conflicts (53% in Wisconsin, 50% in Pennsylvania, and 52% in Michigan).

These majorities also believe that U.S. foreign policy does not put America's interests first (62% in Wisconsin, 61% in Pennsylvania, and 60% in Michigan).

The poll found that the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be tight, with Harris leading in Wisconsin (51% to 46%), Trump leading in Michigan (48% to 47%), and the two candidates tied in Pennsylvania (47% each).

These close numbers mean that public opinion on foreign policy could influence the outcome of the election, noting that in the three swing states, a slim majority said they are not inclined to vote for a candidate who disagrees with them on foreign policy (52% in Wisconsin, 50% in Pennsylvania, and 52% in Michigan).

The poll revealed that voters trust Trump more than Harris in foreign policy management, with a 4% difference in states. The majority believed Trump's rise would increase America's chances of avoiding foreign conflicts.

The poll also found that a significant number of Americans believe that U.S. involvement in the Middle East has negatively impacted U.S. national security (47% in Wisconsin, 50% in Pennsylvania, and 49% in Michigan)

As for the war in Gaza, the poll found that eight in ten voters support an immediate ceasefire, while seven in ten said that “the war between "Israel" and Hamas affects national security,” and a majority believed that the war could lead to a wider conflict in the Middle East (73% in Wisconsin, 77% in Pennsylvania, and 73% in Michigan).