No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

US-UK Airstrike in Yemen Kills and Injures Students in Ta’izz

US-UK Airstrike in Yemen Kills and Injures Students in Ta’izz
folder_openMiddle East... access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

 

At lest two Yemeni students were martyred and five others injured following airstrikes by UK and US warplanes on a school in southwestern Ta'izz province.

The bombardment targeting al-Jund school also caused significant damage to nearby buildings.

The bloody attack came a day after airstrikes on a city in the western coastal province of Hudaydah.

The attacks come in response to Yemeni Forces reprisal operations against ships affiliated with the "Israeli" entity in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Mediterranean, with the aim of lifting the maritime blockade on "Israel."

Since November, the Yemeni Forces has launched dozens of retaliatory missile and drone strikes on commercial vessels linked to the "Israeli" entity in the Red Sea, as part of its support for Palestinians in war-torn Gaza.

The Yemeni Forces have asserted that they will not stop their reprisal operations until unrelenting "Israeli" ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

The US had formed a maritime coalition, claiming it seeks to protect shipping routes in the Red and Arabian Seas. However, media reports said the coalition has fallen short of countering Yemen's missile operations.

The Zionist entity has so far killed at least 41,020 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 94,925 others, according to the Gaza health ministry. 

middle east Yemen zionist agression

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemeni Forces Carry out Qualitative Ops Targeting US Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers

Yemeni Forces Carry out Qualitative Ops Targeting US Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers

one month ago
Yemen Carries Qualitative Op against “Israel”: Hypersonic Ballistic Missile against Tel Aviv

Yemen Carries Qualitative Op against “Israel”: Hypersonic Ballistic Missile against Tel Aviv

one month ago
New US-UK Aggression Targets Yemen with 9 Airstrikes

New US-UK Aggression Targets Yemen with 9 Airstrikes

one month ago
Yemeni Forces Down another $30 million US Reaper Drone

Yemeni Forces Down another $30 million US Reaper Drone

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-12-2024 Hour: 08:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot