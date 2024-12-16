US-UK Airstrike in Yemen Kills and Injures Students in Ta’izz

By Staff, Agencies

At lest two Yemeni students were martyred and five others injured following airstrikes by UK and US warplanes on a school in southwestern Ta'izz province.

The bombardment targeting al-Jund school also caused significant damage to nearby buildings.

The bloody attack came a day after airstrikes on a city in the western coastal province of Hudaydah.

The attacks come in response to Yemeni Forces reprisal operations against ships affiliated with the "Israeli" entity in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Mediterranean, with the aim of lifting the maritime blockade on "Israel."

Since November, the Yemeni Forces has launched dozens of retaliatory missile and drone strikes on commercial vessels linked to the "Israeli" entity in the Red Sea, as part of its support for Palestinians in war-torn Gaza.

The Yemeni Forces have asserted that they will not stop their reprisal operations until unrelenting "Israeli" ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

The US had formed a maritime coalition, claiming it seeks to protect shipping routes in the Red and Arabian Seas. However, media reports said the coalition has fallen short of countering Yemen's missile operations.

The Zionist entity has so far killed at least 41,020 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 94,925 others, according to the Gaza health ministry.