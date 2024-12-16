Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Ready for All-Out War with ‘Israel’, Settlers Not to Return

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem warned “Israel” of the consequences of waging an all-out war on Lebanon, stressing that large crowds of illegal settlers will have to evacuate the northern side of the 1948-occupied in case of such military confrontation.

“Every day, we hear about ‘Israeli’ threats of expanding the scope of their aggression in order to repatriate displaced people to their homes. We hereby address them: If you want to increase the number of refugees, you can wage a war. A new war with Hezbollah will not help repatriation of displaced people; but will rather swell their number,” Qassem said.

He further added: “We [Hezbollah] will deliver a harsh response and will not leave the battlefield in case a war is launched against us,” he added.

The Hezbollah top officials emphasized that Hezbollah is ready for an all-out war with “Israel”, and does not dread the Tel Aviv entity’s threats.

He went on to state that Hezbollah's retaliatory strikes against “Israeli” military sites in the northern occupied lands have achieved their objectives, warning the Zionist enemy, “Displaced ‘Israeli’ settlers cannot return to the northern occupied territories until the war on Gaza winds down.”

In parallel, the Hezbollah deputy chief anticipated that “Israel” will face more problems, losses and internal conflict if the occupying entity insists on its genocidal war on Gaza.

“The Zionist enemy cannot emerge victorious out of this long war of attrition,” he pointed out.

Turning to Lebanon’s domestic affairs, Qassem stated that election of a replacement for former President Michel Aoun should not be influenced by security developments along the border between southern Lebanon and the “Israeli”-occupied lands, calling on the various parties to take heed of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s call for dialogue.