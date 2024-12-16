Jordan Holds Parliamentary Elections with Spotlight on Gaza, Economy

By Staff, Agencies

Jordan holds parliamentary elections on Tuesday, with anger over the “Israeli” aggression in Gaza and concerns over lagging tourism leaving voters disgruntled.

The vote is the first since a reform was passed in 2022 that increased the number of seats in the house, reserving a higher number for women and lowering the minimum age for candidates.

Despite the reform, which was a bid to modernize the kingdom's parliament, voters and candidates have both told AFP the war in Gaza is the main issue in Tuesday's election.

Around half of Jordan’s population is of Palestinian origin, and there have been regular protests calling for the cancellation of the so-called peace treaty with the “Israeli” entity.

Just two days ahead of the vote, a Jordanian man killed three “Israeli” guards at the border crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank – the first such operation since the 1990s.

Voters also worry that no matter the election result, there can be no improvement to the economy.

Jordan has seen a decline in tourism since the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza began – a sector it relies on for about 14 percent of its gross domestic product.

Compounding the country's economic woes, public debt has neared $50 billion and unemployment hit 21 percent in the first quarter of this year.

Polling opened at 7:00 am local time Tuesday and voting will continue until 7:00 pm, with final results to be announced within 48 hours.

Candidates include tribal leaders, leftists, centrists and Islamists from the country's largest opposition group, the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islamic Action Front [IAF].

According to the election commission, more than 5.1 million people are registered to vote in the country of 11.5 million.