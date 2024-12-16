Yemeni Forces Down US MQ-9 Drone over Sa’ada

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Tuesday that the forces have downed a US MQ-9 drone.

He further mentioned that the unmanned aerial vehicle was carrying out surveillance operations over the northern Yemeni province of Saada when it was intercepted and destroyed.

This marks the second MQ-9 aircraft shot down by Yemeni forces in the past 72 hours and the ninth since the start of the “Battle of the Promised Victory” and the “Holy Jihad in support of the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood.”

This latest incident marks the ninth time Yemeni forces have shot down a US drone since the US- “Israeli” genocide in Gaza started.

In its statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces called on Arab and Islamic nations to fulfill their religious, moral, and humanitarian obligations toward the Palestinian people, who have been facing a genocide for nearly a year, with the backing of the US and Britain.

The statement reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to continuing military operations until the aggression against Yemen ends and the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted.

Furthermore, Saree used this opportunity to commend a recent martyrdom operation conducted by Maher al-Jaazi near the Jordanian-Palestinian border.