No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

“Israel” Detains A UN Convoy for Hours in Gaza

“Israel” Detains A UN Convoy for Hours in Gaza
folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] detained a convoy of United Nations vehicles for several hours in northern Gaza on Monday.

The IOF claimed in its statement they were acting “following intelligence that a number of Palestinian suspects were present in the convoy” and delayed it to question them.

A military official later told CNN the suspects and the convoy had been released.

Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the UNWRA said the convoy was stopped at gunpoint after the Wadi Gaza checkpoint and held for more than eight hours despite “prior detailed coordination.”

During that time, bulldozers caused heavy damage to the UN armored vehicles, he said.

In a post on X, Lazzarini said the convoy contained national and international staff members who were meant to be rolling out the UN’s polio vaccination campaign for children in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

 “This significant incident is the latest in a series of violations against UN staff including shootings at convoys and arrests by the IOF at checkpoints despite prior notification,” Lazzarini said.

Israel UNRWA UnitedNations

Comments

  1. Related News
CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

one month ago
Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

one month ago
Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

one month ago
’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-12-2024 Hour: 08:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot