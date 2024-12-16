“Israel” Detains A UN Convoy for Hours in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] detained a convoy of United Nations vehicles for several hours in northern Gaza on Monday.

The IOF claimed in its statement they were acting “following intelligence that a number of Palestinian suspects were present in the convoy” and delayed it to question them.

A military official later told CNN the suspects and the convoy had been released.

Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the UNWRA said the convoy was stopped at gunpoint after the Wadi Gaza checkpoint and held for more than eight hours despite “prior detailed coordination.”

During that time, bulldozers caused heavy damage to the UN armored vehicles, he said.

In a post on X, Lazzarini said the convoy contained national and international staff members who were meant to be rolling out the UN’s polio vaccination campaign for children in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

“This significant incident is the latest in a series of violations against UN staff including shootings at convoys and arrests by the IOF at checkpoints despite prior notification,” Lazzarini said.