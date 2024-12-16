No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Iran Attends BRICS Meeting in Russia

Iran Attends BRICS Meeting in Russia
folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian left Tehran on Tuesday morning at the invitation of his Russian counterpart to take part in a meeting of BRICS security officials.

Ahmadian is going to attend the meeting of the BRICS and BRICS Plus high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisers, to be held at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library of St. Petersburg on September 10-12.

Ahmadian will also hold meetings with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

He is expected to hold talks with senior Russian officials to discuss the bilateral, regional and international developments in the political, economic and security fields and expound on Iran’s views about regional corridors and the energy sector, among other things.

Iran brics

Comments

  1. Related News
Pezeshkian: Global Consensus Grows on Iran’s Commitment to Peace and Security

Pezeshkian: Global Consensus Grows on Iran’s Commitment to Peace and Security

one month ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi Condemns US Support for ’Israeli’ Atrocities, Urges Continued Resistance in West Asia

Sayyed Al-Houthi Condemns US Support for ’Israeli’ Atrocities, Urges Continued Resistance in West Asia

one month ago
IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

one month ago
Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-12-2024 Hour: 08:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot