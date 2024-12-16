Iran Attends BRICS Meeting in Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian left Tehran on Tuesday morning at the invitation of his Russian counterpart to take part in a meeting of BRICS security officials.

Ahmadian is going to attend the meeting of the BRICS and BRICS Plus high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisers, to be held at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library of St. Petersburg on September 10-12.

Ahmadian will also hold meetings with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

He is expected to hold talks with senior Russian officials to discuss the bilateral, regional and international developments in the political, economic and security fields and expound on Iran’s views about regional corridors and the energy sector, among other things.