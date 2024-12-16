Harris and Trump Preparing for Tuesday’s Debate

By Staff, Agencies

The Washington Post revealed on Monday that “US Vice President Kamala Harris has spent several days intensively preparing for the upcoming presidential debate against Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump.”

“Harris’ team has brought in a longtime Democratic operative to ‘play’ Trump during the sessions,” the report said.

Harris and Trump are set for their first face-off on Tuesday night, an event held at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center and hosted by ABC News.

According to the Post, Harris has made few public appearances in recent days, instead spending most of them instead at an intensive “debate camp” in Pittsburgh’s Omni William Penn Hotel.

Her aides have reportedly created a mock set-up to mimic the layout of the debate studio. They also “cast a veteran Donald Trump stand-in to unleash harsh attacks and offensive comments; and put the vice president through hours of rehearsed questions,” the paper wrote.

Trump, who on Tuesday will participate in his seventh general election debate since 2016, appears to have taken a different approach to debate prep. According to the Post, the former president spent much of the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, opting for “policy sessions” with aides.

The vice president has this week suffered a fall in the polls for the first time since becoming her party’s presidential candidate. A New York Times/Siena poll released on Sunday showed Trump edging out Harris 48% to 47% among likely voters nationally.