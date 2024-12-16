Al-Mawasi Massacre: Hamas Urges Int’l Community to End Nazi ‘Israeli’ Holocaust

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has strongly denounced an “Israeli” massacre on displaced people sheltering in tents in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza Strip as “a brutal act of genocide.”

Denouncing the horrific massacre, the resistance group underlined that “The occupying appalling massacre against displaced people in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis is a brutal act of genocide... This vicious targeting of unarmed civilians — women, children, and the elderly — in an area previously declared safe by the occupation army is proof of the ongoing Nazi policies that the Zionist entity is pursuing in its genocidal war against Palestinians.”

It further added that such mass killings are being deliberately carried out in complete disregard of the international law, humanitarian law, and UN resolutions calling for an end to the aggression, noting the massacres are being perpetrated with the full support of the US administration, which is complicit in "Israeli" brutalities against Palestinians.

It also dismissed “Israeli” army’s allegations concerning the presence of resistance fighters in the targeted area as "downright lies meant to justify such ugly crimes."

“The resistance front has repeatedly confirmed the absence of ... its members among civilian communities or the use of residential areas for military purposes,” the statement pointed out.

Hamas also called upon the international community, the United Nations, and all political, humanitarian and judicial institutions to break their silence, assume their responsibility and work to stop the 11-month-long holocaust.

The resistance movement stated that world bodies need to take necessary steps in order to bring “Israeli’ war criminals before the International Criminal Court [ICC] and hold them to account for their horrendous crimes.

According to Palestinian media outlets, at least 40 people were martyred and 60 others injured in the "Israeli" attack on people sheltering in tents in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.