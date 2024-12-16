- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, September 9, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 8:12 a.m. the “Ma’ayan Baruch” Site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly on the village of Khirbet Selm, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the headquarters of the “Golani” Brigade and the “Egoz” Unit 621 in the "Shraga" Barracks north of occupied “Acre” [Akka], targeting the positions of the “Israeli” officers and soldiers, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance’s Air Defense Unite successfully intercepted an “Israeli” warplane with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to withdraw from Lebanese airspace and return to occupied Palestine.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade Command, south of the “Ya’ara” Barracks, with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m. the Al-Marj Site with artillery shells.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the latest of which was on the town of Hanine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Jal Al-Allam Site with two offensive drones, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:45 p.m. the Jal Al-Allam Site with artillery shells.
- he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:35 p.m. the "Habushit" Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:45 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of Metula Site with rockets.
- and after monitoring the enemy forces and spotting the movements of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at Al-Malikiyya Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:40 p.m. the site with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}
