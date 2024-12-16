Iran: We’re not Afraid of Confrontation with Any Power

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani confirmed that the country has reached a point of unprecedented strength that has rendered it capable of handling whatever type of confrontation.

“Today, our strength and esteem in the [country’s] Islamic establishment is not comparable to any other period,” Irani said during a visit to a training center belonging to the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces in Tehran Province on Monday.

He further added: “Backed by the Armed Forces, the Islamic Republic’s sacred establishment is [now] unafraid of confrontation with any regional and extra-regional force or power in the Gulf.”

The commander asserted that ever since the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, the forces have staged effective and punctual presence at all required junctures.

The navy, whose area of operation used to be confined to the Gulf during the years that followed the Revolution’s victory, has now managed to achieve “remarkable successes” to the point that it has now established a presence across the international waters, he noted.

Irani has promised that the country’s naval forces will score a new achievement in the waters of the worlds soon.

He cited the country’s having established an “effective” presence across the Indian Ocean, where it provides security for the naval forces of body of water’s littoral states.

Irani also mentioned that the combat naval group that has been assigned by the country to the Gulf of Aden had managed to complete all of its navigation operations in the littoral area safely and without accident so far.

“This is while countries like the United States have failed to evade the strikes that are carried out by the [regional] resistance groups [against their ships there] and thus ensure the security of their fleet, despite their operating a hundred of advanced vessels [in the area],” he said.

Visiting another training center in northern Iran, Irani asserted that the country’s enemies were updating their military equipment every day.

He, accordingly, advised that the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces to stay ahead of the time by constantly modernizing their training procedures and relying on the world’s state-of-the-art technology to be able to foil the enemies’ plots.