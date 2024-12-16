“Israel” Martyrs More than 40 Palestinians in A New Massacre Targeting Displaced Gazans

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity has attacked displaced Palestinians in the southern part of the Gaza Strip with US-provided 2,000-pound bombs, martyring at least 40 civilians, mostly women and children.

As many as 60 others were injured in the attack that targeted an area previously declared by the “Israeli military as a “humanitarian zone” at the al-Mawasi refugee camp in the city of Khan Yunis on Tuesday.

The military alleged that it had struck members of the Hamas resistance movement, who were “operating a command and control center” inside the targeted area, a claim that was rejected by the group as a “blatant lie.”

“The resistance has repeatedly confirmed the absence of any of its members among civilian gatherings or the use of such areas for military purposes,” Hamas said.

The Tuesday massacre came after the refugee camp witnessed an influx of homeless Palestinians, who had fled there from the death and destruction spree caused by the war elsewhere across the coastal sliver. Between 30,000 and 34,000 people were living upon each square kilometer of the camp at the time of the attack, the United Nations estimates show.

The weapons deployed during the massacre have been identified as American-made MK-84 bombs, which carry 900 pounds of explosives.

The payload can create a crater about 15 meters wide and over 10 meters deep, besides being capable of causing deadly damage around it within a radius of approximately 73 meters.

This is not the first time when the regime deploys the ammunition against civilian targets during the war.

Hamas also called the US “complicit” in such massacres that “are being deliberately carried out without regard for international law, humanitarian law, or resolutions calling for an end to the aggression.”