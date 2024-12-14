Scholar: ’Israel’s’ Gaza Genocide has Produced ‘Ecosystem of Genocidal Methodologies’

By Staff, Agencies

A renowned genocide scholar, Dr. Maung Zarni, stated that the "Israeli" entity is using Nazi-like collective punishment policies to physically destroy the population of Gaza.

He noted that the "Tel Aviv" entity has been accelerating the "genocidal slaughter and physical destruction" of the Palestinian sub-population since 1967.

The genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza has resulted in over 41,000 deaths, primarily children and women, with an unofficial figure believed to be much higher.

He argued that the "Israeli" entity is resorting to collective punishment-like policies of Nazi SS to physically destroy the Gaza population.

“When the detainees of Gaza rebelled, as in the Oct 7 operation, "Israel" launched a collective punishment of the entire population, the response is straight out of the Nazi SS playbook,” he asserted.

He further stated that the "Israeli" entity's kill rate of children and infants in the besieged territory is “far worse” than the number of children slaughtered at the Mauthausen Concentration camp in Hitler's native upper Austria.

Dr. Zarni noted global protests show widespread condemnation of "Israel's" actions in Gaza.

"Western politicians, states, and ideological institutions, built through settler colonialist genocides and slavery, are spreading the lie that "Israel" has the right to defend itself," he emphasized.

The Cambodian, Nazi, Rohingya, and "Israeli" genocides have created an ecosystem of genocidal methodologies, according to his research on these historical events.

"There is no war between Palestinians as a nation under occupation and the "Israeli" occupation," he added.

He elaborated that the Nazi racial supremacist ideology and "Israel's" Jewish supremacist racism (Zionism) have much in common: “targeted populations of European Jews and Indigenous Arab Palestinians are seen as "subhumans" or "animals".

What the "Israeli" entity is doing in Gaza, Dr. Zarni said, is “a textbook Lemkinian genocide,” he noted.