Iran: ’Israel’ ’Absolute Evil’, Closer to Defeat than Victory

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kan’ani asserted that "Israel's" continued crimes and excessive demands in recent ceasefire negotiations suggest the entity is closer to defeat than victory.

“The "Israeli" entity is a cancerous tumor and the focal and central core of the axis of malice in the region,” he said at his weekly press briefing on Monday.

He added that "Israel’s" heinous crimes against the people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and recently in the West Bank have incurred global wrath.

He further noted that Iran's legal, moral, and human commitment to support Palestine is emphasized, while "Israeli" entity's attempts to attribute any incidents to the Islamic Republic are deemed rhetorical and desperate.

The Iranian spokesman strongly condemned the "Israeli" entity's recent missile and drone strikes on several military sites in northwestern Syria.

“The entity's attack on regional countries shows that its crimes are not confined to Gaza and it is committing extra-regional crimes,” Kan’ani said.

He urged "Israel's" supporters to cease arming the Tel Aviv entity, citing the need for international organizations to condemn its crimes and implement deterrent measures.

"Israel" ‘absolute evil entity’ in region

Kan'ani characterized "Israel" for being the absolute evil entity in the region, referring to a shooting operation by a Jordanian truck driver that killed three "Israelis."

He noted that the "Israeli" entity's criminal acts have resulted in a human awakening.

'Priority: Strengthen East ties'

Kan'ani emphasized Iran's top priority of expanding ties with Eastern and Asian countries, stating the new administration will implement agreements and create new cooperation documents.

Iran's Foreign Ministry plans to strengthen ties with China and Russia, based on mutual interests and shared will among the country and its partners.

Iran strongly opposes border changes

The spokesperson warned against foreign plots to destabilize the region and said Iran resolutely opposes any move aimed at making border and geopolitical changes.

Iran prioritizes eliminating obstacles in Azerbaijan-Armenia connections and strongly supports the 3+3 format cooperation mechanism, according to Kan'ani.

Possible new agreement with West

Kan'ani reiterated Iran's stance on a new agreement with the West to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

A new agreement can be reached if all sides to the deal return to their commitments, he said, expressing regret that the European signatories hindered a multilateral diplomatic path.

Iran stands firm on Palestine

"Iran's approach towards the "Israeli" entity has influenced Tehran's interaction with the European Union, but international relations have varying dimensions and differing opinions," he stated.

He added that it will be possible for Iran and the European Union to resume cooperation if the bloc has a practical intention and strong will.

“The existence of the Zionist entity deepens instability in the region, and we have clear, precise and principled positions regarding the Palestinian issue,” Kan’ani stated.

Iran supports political solution for ending the Ukraine war

“In the issue of Ukraine, we are not a part of the war and believe in a political strategy to end the war,” he noted.