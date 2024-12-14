- Home
Lavrov: Middle East Close to Major Regional War
By Staff, Agencies
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia for a strategic dialogue meeting with the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (PGCC) on September 9.
The press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry published footage of Mr. Lavrov’s meeting at the airport in Riyadh.
The Minister met with Saudi officials during an official visit to Riyadh.
After meeting with PGCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, an official statement was released that highlighted the developing ties with the Persian Gulf countries as a top priority for Moscow.
Lavrov emphasized the need to enhance ties with Persian Gulf nations across various sectors, including economy, technology, trade, and global affairs.
He further noted that the Persin Gulf region is always at the forefront of the current agenda.
He also warned that the Middle East is on the brink of a major regional war, as reported by Quds News Network.
