Massive Surge in Psychological Support Demand Among Northern Settlers Amid Crisis
By Al-Ahed News
The psychological impact on settlers in northern occupied Palestine has led to the creation of 51 new care centers, with hundreds still waiting for treatment. Thousands have sought help for anxiety and trauma, highlighting the serious emotional toll of the ongoing conflict.
Below is an infographic that outlines the overwhelming psychological crisis facing northern settlers, highlighting the surge in demand for mental health support services amidst the ongoing situation.
