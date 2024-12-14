No Script

Hamas Denounces “Israeli” Aggression on Syrian Territory, Calls for International Action

folder_openPalestine access_time3 months ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hamas condemns the brutal Zionist aggression against Syrian territory, specifically targeting the area around the city of Masyaf in central Syria.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued the following statement:

We unequivocally condemn the recent brutal Zionist aggression against Syrian territory, specifically targeting the area around the city of Masyaf in central Syria. This attack, executed by aircraft, has resulted in the martyrdom of people and left dozens wounded. Such an act is a gross violation of Syrian sovereignty and international law, exemplifying the continued arrogance of the Zionist occupation government toward the nations of the region.

We urge our Arab and Islamic countries to stand firm against this rogue entity and its repeated, escalating aggression against our Palestinian people, our Arab and Islamic nation and its sacred sites. Additionally, we call on the international community and the United Nations to denounce this aggression and the occupation’s violations of international laws and norms. It is imperative that they take decisive action to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that they do not escape justice for their egregious crimes.

