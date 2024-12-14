Trump Threatens Prosecution of Election Officials if Re-Elected

By Staff, Agencies

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump warned of severe legal consequences for election officials and political operatives if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

In a post shared on his social network, Truth Social, and later on X [formerly Twitter], Trump vowed to prosecute those he claims might cheat in the upcoming election, asserting that they would face “long-term prison sentences” under his administration.

Trump's threats are part of his ongoing efforts to undermine confidence in the 2024 election, echoing his repeated, false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

He declared that his team, including attorneys and legal scholars, is closely monitoring the election’s integrity. “WHEN I WIN,” Trump wrote, “those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.”

These statements come as early voting is set to begin in several states. Trump has a history of suggesting he would use the justice system to target his political adversaries, a stance he has maintained since his first indictment in the Manhattan hush money case over a year ago.

Despite Trump's claims, there is no evidence to support widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, which saw him lose to Joe Biden by over 7 million votes. Election officials and experts have repeatedly affirmed the election’s security and integrity.

Trump also urged the FBI to investigate mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state. He cited an interview with a far-right commentator alleging fraud in a significant portion of the state’s mail-in ballots.

Despite these claims, Trump’s campaign has promoted absentee, mail-in, and early in-person voting for the upcoming election.

As the 2024 election approaches, election officials have faced increased threats and harassment, prompting heightened security measures.

Trump’s rhetoric has added to the climate of intimidation, as he continues to target a broad range of individuals from lawyers to voters, promising extensive legal action against those he deems guilty of election-related misconduct.

In the midst of these developments, Trump himself faces ongoing legal challenges related to election interference. He is currently under indictment in federal court and is dealing with an indefinitely paused case in Fulton County, Georgia, concerning similar allegations.