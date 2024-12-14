By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, September 8, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on the resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the assault on medical teams in the village of Froun, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of Civil Defense personnel, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with a barrage of Falaq missiles. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the horrific massacre in the town of Froun that resulted in the martyrdom and injury of Civil Defense members, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a second round of intensive rocket fire at the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the horrific massacre in the town of Froun that resulted in the martyrdom and injury of Civil Defense members, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Shamir” settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets . The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Malikiyya Site with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the horrific massacre in the town of Froun that resulted in the martyrdom and injury of Civil Defense members, the Islamic Resistance fighters imitated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the Ras Naqoura naval site, targeting the position of “Israeli” officers and soldiers and scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:25 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Abu Dajaj Heights with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the steadfast village of Khirbet Selm, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the Al-Zaoura Bunker t argeting the Iron Dome platforms as well as the positions of “Israeli” officers and soldiers, scoring direct hits and causing confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:35 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}