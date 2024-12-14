Storm of Replacement: ‘Israeli’ Cabinet Approves Extending ‘Civil Service’ Commissioner’s Term

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Sunday that “The cabinet approved a proposal by Netanyahu to extend the tenure of the so-called "Civil Service Commissioner" Daniel Hershkowitz until December 12 or until another permanent commissioner is appointed.”

On Friday, Baharav-Miara told the so-called “High Court of Justice” that Netanyahu’s plan is illegal and “creates a new situation whereby the prime minister will be able to choose a person he wishes to be appointed to the position who does not have to meet minimum professional threshold conditions of experience, skills or suitability.”

Netanyahu’s government has frequently clashed with Baharav-Miara during its term, particularly concerning appointments of key positions like “Israel” Police commissioner.

The attorney general opposed the so-called “National” Security minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s first pick for commissioner, Avshalom Peled, over past investigations into the officer.

Peled eventually withdrew his candidacy following heavy scrutiny at the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee, which was tasked with approving his appointment.

One position the government has refused to fill, however, is the “Supreme Court” president after Esther Hayut retired in October. Baharav-Miara has labeled “Justice” Minister Yariv Levin’s refusal to convene a vote to choose a Supreme Court president as “extremely unreasonable.”

In apparent concurrence, the ‘Supreme Court’ ruled unanimously on Sunday that Levin must convene the Judicial Selection Committee and elect a new president for the “Supreme Court”, thwarting a key strategy of Levin’s to exert greater governmental control over the judiciary.

The court ordered Levin to publish the names of the candidates for the position in the official gazette within 14 days and convene the committee, which he chairs, “shortly after” the mandatory 45-day waiting period after the candidates’ names are published.

Levin vowed to boycott whichever president was chosen because he contended that the next president would be elected in an “illegal manner” after the ruling.