Iran Cmdr. Dismisses Claims of Supplying Missiles to Russia as Psychological Warfare

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy Commander of Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Fazlollah Nozari has categorically rejected allegations that Tehran is providing missiles to Russia for the Ukraine war.

“No missile has been sent [by Iran] to Russia and such claims are a kind of psychological warfare,” Nozari said on Sunday.

As Iran has repeatedly announced, it does not support any party in the ongoing war in Ukraine, and that Tehran believes this war has "no legitimacy", he added.

The US and its Western allies have claimed that Iran is supplying ballistic missiles to Russia for direct use in the Ukraine war.

Iran has categorically rejected the unfounded accusations, saying the Western countries are escalating the war through the supply of advanced weaponry to Kiev.

Russia has also warned that the flow of Western arms to Ukraine is prolonging the conflict.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nozari reiterated the Iranian Armed Forces’ full readiness and high deterrent power to repel any threat against the country.

The commander said the enemies pose threats to Iran in order to “make up for their humiliating defeats”.

However, he added, the enemies lack the ability to implement their threats which are merely part of their “psychological warfare”.