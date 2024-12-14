“Israel” Bombed 16 Shelter Schools in One Month

By Staff, Agencies

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor cautioned that since the beginning of August, “Israel” has bombed 16 schools used as shelters in the Gaza Strip.

The “Israeli” bombings martyred 217 Palestinians and injured hundreds – many of them women and children.

“Israel” has also escalated its targeting of civilians over the past week in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates by bombing residential homes, gatherings, and commercial stands, as well as shelter centers and their surroundings, the statement said.

The Swiss-based group said: “Targeting and destroying schools on top of the displaced has no legitimate justification and constitutes a blatant violation of the principles of distinction, military necessity, proportionality, and the obligation to take necessary precautions.”

“These attacks are part of the actual implementation of genocide in Gaza and aim to depopulate the Palestinian land by killing and forcibly displacing as many Palestinians as possible,” it added.

Elsewhere in the statement, the Geneva-based organization said that the complicity of the United States and its allies had emboldened “Israel” to press ahead with its months-long genocidal campaign in Gaza.

"We call for the accountability and prosecution of the countries complicit with and partners of ‘Israel’ in committing crimes, including those providing assistance and engaging in contractual relationships in military, intelligence, political, legal, financial, media, and other fields that may contribute to the continuation of these crimes."