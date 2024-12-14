By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, September 7, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on the resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the recent attack on the village of Froun, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Mount “Neria” Base [a battalion headquarters currently occupied by forces from the Golani Brigade] with barrages of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 a.m. the Hadab Yaroun Site with artillery shells. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, September 7, 2024 a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Manot” settlement with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m. the Al-Raheb Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Misgav Am” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the attack on the village of Froun, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the main intelligence headquarters at “Mishar” Base with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:23 p.m. the Al-Marj Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance’s Air Defense Unite successfully intercepted at 4:40 p.m. an “Israeli” “Heron” drone in the skies above the Beqaa region, using a surface-to-air missile, thwarting the drone's mission and forcing it to retreat from Lebanese airspace without achieving its objectives. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated and aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones at the newly established headquarters 91st Division in “Ayelet”, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers and scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}