Gaza Schools in Tatters: Education Ministry Slams Transformation from Joy to Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Education Ministry has taken a swipe at “Israeli” forces deployed in the Gaza Strip after they published a photograph on social media showing the troops sitting behind desks in one of the only schools left undamaged in the besieged coastal sliver.

“What little left of Gaza’s schools; that is, the ones the ‘Israeli’ occupation hasn’t already destroyed, are now the content of mockery for its soldiers,” the ministry said in a post on X on Sunday.

It further wondered: “How can anyone enjoy depriving children of their fundamental right to education?”

Meanwhile, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has underscored the significance of education and that children must be safeguarded in schools.

“Education cannot be taken away. Children and their learning must be protected, always,” he wrote in a post on X.

According to Palestine’s Education Ministry, more than 630,000 students have been denied their right to education in Gaza and will not be returning to school, as the ongoing “Israeli” genocidal war on the territory disrupts schooling for a second year.

As part of its educational response in Gaza, UNRWA launched the Back to Learning program on August 1.