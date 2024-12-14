IRG Chief: ‘Israel’ To Receive Revenge for Its Vicious Acts

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami confirmed that “Israel” will taste the bitterness of Tehran’s revenge for its vicious acts.

Salami said on Sunday that Zionists cannot escape the retaliation and “they will see when, where and how it will occur.”

Salami said that the revenge would take place differently.

The remarks are in an apparent reference to Iran’s repeated pledge to retaliate against the “Israeli” assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July.

Salami stressed that “‘Israel’ and its allies should not think that they will hit and run away, but they should know that they will be hit and cannot run away.”

Pointing out the power and greatness of the Iranian nation, Salami said: “We are sure we will finish this story by the grace of God.”

The IRG chief commander also pointed to mass protests against “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his failure to secure the release of captives held in Gaza.

Salami said that “Israelis” are unable to continue their current political existence.

“Muslims surround the usurping Zionist entity in the usurped strip and the nightmare of Iran's decisive action shakes the regime day and night,” he said.

Salami further stated: “They cannot continue their political life and we see the visible signs of the end of their political life. Their officials are out of mental balance, they are disturbed and they demonstrate against their entity at night in the occupied capital.”

He noted that the war has been spread to the occupied territories.