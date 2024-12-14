Former “Israeli” PM: ‘Israel’ Closer to Defeat in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s former prime minister Ehud Barak waned that the entity is closer to defeat than to achieving a victory in the Gaza Strip, calling Benjamin Netanyahu a “crazy gambler”.

According to a report by “Israeli” media outlets on Sunday, Barak acknowledged that “Israel” is faltering in Gaza, lacking both a strategy and a clear plan of action.

He went on to say that there is no benefit in staying in Gaza for several years, emphasizing that Netanyahu is a “crazy gambler” who endangers the lives of "Israeli" captives.

The former “Israeli” premier further criticized Netanyahu’s decision to maintain a military presence in the strategic Philadelphi Corridor with Egypt, saying his insistence to stay there is a futile attempt that has nothing to do with the reality on the ground.

Hamas says Netanyahu’s latest comments that "Israel" must control Philadelphi corridor in Gaza attest to his desperation, and liability for the Gaza truce failure.

Netanyahu insists that “Israeli” troops must remain in the corridor to prevent weapons being allegedly smuggled into Gaza, a claim rejected by Arab countries as a justification for the usurping entity’s aggressive and provocative policies.

The latest development comes as retired “Israeli” Major General Yitzhak Brik said earlier this week that he believes the devastating military campaign of genocide in Gaza will cause the entity to collapse.

Brik said almost 11 months into the entity’s military campaign in Gaza, its forces have grown weaker.