Dozens Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Masyaf Outskirts
By Staff, Agencies
In a blatant attack on the Syrian sovereignty, the “Israeli” entity has carried out new strikes targeting several military sites in the Arab country’s northwest with missiles and drones.
Syrian media said on Sunday that at least 15 people people were martyred and nearly 20 others injured in the attacks that targeted the city of Hama.
Syrian officials said several of those injured are in critical condition.
The Syrian ministry of defense said the country’s air defense system managed to intercept and shoot down some of the incoming missiles.
The “Israeli” airstrike against the crisis-hit Arab nation comes amid the regime’s bloody onslaught against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.
“Israel” frequently targets military positions inside Syria.
The Tel Aviv entity rarely comments on its cowardly attacks on Syrian territories, which many see as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s phenomenal success in confronting and decimating terrorism.
