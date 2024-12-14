Heroic Op on the Crossing Point between Jordan, Occupied Palestine: 3 ‘Israelis’ Killed

By Staff, Agencies

In a heroic operation, three “Israelis” were killed on Sunday in a shooting operation at the King Hussein Bridge [Allenby Bridge], which serves as a crossing point between Occupied Palestine and Jordan.

“Israeli” emergency services confirmed the deaths of the three “Israelis” in the shooting incident at the border crossing.

The shooter, identified as a Jordanian truck driver, was also martyred by “Israeli” forces at the crossing. Palestinian resistance factions have hailed a “heroic” retaliatory shooting operation near the Allenby Bridge on the border between the occupied West Bank and Jordan in response to “Israel’s” unending genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said, “This heroic act is the most genuine expression of the sentiments of the Jordanian people, as well as the Arab and Muslim nations, towards the brutal massacres committed by the enemy.”

It went on to say that “such heroic operations are the only response understood” by the United States which has been a partner in “Israeli” crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also described the heroic operation as a “natural response” to the crimes committed by the occupying entity against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

It also noted that the shooting operation “reaffirms the Arab peoples' rejection of the occupation, its crimes, and its ambitions in Palestine and Jordan,” adding that it confirms their strong support for the Palestinian resistance.

Hamas further called on all Muslims to rise against ‘Israel’s’ aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, as well as the regime’s “vicious assault” on the civilians in the West Bank.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine [DFLP] also said the “heroic operation” confirms that the crimes and massacres committed by the “Israeli” “fascist” entity against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank have major consequences.

It further warned that the shooting operation was “just one episode in a broader series of reactions, which will not cease until the occupying regime withdraws from the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and the legitimate national rights of Palestinian people for freedom, independence, and return are recognized.”